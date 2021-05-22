Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 985 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.