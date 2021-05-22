Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $117,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

