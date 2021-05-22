Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $130,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

