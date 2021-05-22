Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush downgraded CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.76 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.