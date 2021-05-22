Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $94,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 561 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.19.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $189.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.47 and its 200-day moving average is $157.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $96.39 and a 12-month high of $191.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

