Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 641 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $184.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $98.60 and a one year high of $194.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.39.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.89.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

