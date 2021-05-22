Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.96 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $7.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,419,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

