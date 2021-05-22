Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $12.82 on Friday, hitting $2,294.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,549. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,277.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,982.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

