Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $144.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

