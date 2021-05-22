Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,240 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,880,000 after purchasing an additional 130,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,638,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $111.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,979,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,259,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $49.61 and a one year high of $142.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

