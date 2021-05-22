Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 274.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 587.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.72. 1,706,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,084. The firm has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

