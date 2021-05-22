Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 154.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 1.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,742,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,286. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

