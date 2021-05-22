Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,203.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,311.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,207.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

