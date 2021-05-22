Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $3.60 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABEV. Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of ABEV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.30. 50,720,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,427,822. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ambev by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,809,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 234,006 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 338,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

