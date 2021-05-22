Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $20,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AEE opened at $85.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

