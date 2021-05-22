Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

NYSE AMRC traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $52.19. 294,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,149. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,553,300 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

