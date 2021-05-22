América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.29

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 80118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in América Móvil by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

