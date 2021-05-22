América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.29

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 80118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in América Móvil by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
