American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.24. 10 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 9.96% of American Century Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.