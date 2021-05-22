American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HOT.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.22.

Shares of HOT.UN traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.46. 99,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,300. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$4.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.59. The firm has a market cap of C$350.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

