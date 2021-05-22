American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AOUT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $13,521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $9,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $8,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

