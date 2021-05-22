American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 36,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.65. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

