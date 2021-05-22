American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after acquiring an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.95. 1,586,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.65. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.