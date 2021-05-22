American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after buying an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock opened at $155.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

