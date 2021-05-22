Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Boosted by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 1.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $254.27. 715,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,321. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.41 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

