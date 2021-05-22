Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Decreased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.01. 2,177,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,309. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

