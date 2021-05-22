AmonD (AMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. AmonD has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $1,698.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded down 51.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.13 or 0.00366327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00193896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003876 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.00840242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 832,517,387 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

