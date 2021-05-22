Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.35. 3,645,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,888. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.