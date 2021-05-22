Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 108.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,066 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

