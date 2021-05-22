Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) CFO Sells $64,050.00 in Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) CFO Dan Stokely sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dan Stokely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $73,200.00.

AMPE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,765. The stock has a market cap of $383.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.79. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,637,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,104,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,584 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 308,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

