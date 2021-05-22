Ampleforth Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.14 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Ampleforth has a market cap of $177.20 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001681 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00065343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.26 or 0.00904980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00091936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 415,020,445 coins and its circulating supply is 275,562,100 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

