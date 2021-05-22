Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average is $150.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.52 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

