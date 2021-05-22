Analysts Anticipate Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Daré Bioscience posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Daré Bioscience.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DARE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of DARE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 425,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 164,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 126,560 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

