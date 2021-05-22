Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Post $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.00. Nutrien reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 332,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

