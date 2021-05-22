Analysts Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.96. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.30. The company had a trading volume of 964,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,488. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.38. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,288,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in TransUnion by 30.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $22,596,000. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 457,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,216,000 after buying an additional 281,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

