Analysts Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.40. 7,252,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.