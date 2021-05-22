Analysts Expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Brokerages expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to post $380,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Beyond Air posted sales of -$200,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 290%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $970,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.21 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XAIR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 284,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,657. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,082.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

