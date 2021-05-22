Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

