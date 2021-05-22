Analysts Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report $556.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $575.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $535.85 million. Five Below reported sales of $200.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.07. The stock had a trading volume of 444,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,117. Five Below has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.37.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Five Below by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

