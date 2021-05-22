Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to report sales of $10.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $35.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $52.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.43 million, with estimates ranging from $7.59 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDYA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $20.32 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $668.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

