Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 497,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $13,672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.