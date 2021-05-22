Analysts Set Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) PT at $76.14

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

