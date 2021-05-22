Analysts Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Target Price at $39.75

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.39.

BEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

BEP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. 350,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.77 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

