Analysts Set K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT at C$10.42

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,311,061 shares in the company, valued at C$9,832,957.50.

CVE KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading hours on Monday. 337,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

