Analysts Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target at $67.31

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.61. 19,871,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,553,625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. Snap has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock worth $94,804,294.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $4,835,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 17.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Snap by 361.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

