Analysts Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target at $448.17

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $448.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,804 shares of company stock worth $46,499,007. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $314.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,548. Twilio has a 12 month low of $177.13 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.35 and its 200 day moving average is $351.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

