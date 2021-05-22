Analysts Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Target Price at $25.17

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,310 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Vistra by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 396,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 101,225 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Vistra by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VST traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $16.68. 4,327,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

