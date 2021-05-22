Analysts Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) PT at $64.50

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. 304,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

