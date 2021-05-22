Analysts Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) PT at $64.50

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. 304,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $32.42.
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zogenix Company Profile
Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.
