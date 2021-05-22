Analyzing Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Credit Suisse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Group 11.83% 8.32% 0.47% Futu N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Credit Suisse Group and Futu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Group 1 9 4 0 2.21 Futu 0 1 5 0 2.83

Futu has a consensus target price of $219.16, indicating a potential upside of 76.76%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than Credit Suisse Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and Futu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Group $36.02 billion 0.73 $3.44 billion $1.33 8.04 Futu $136.28 million 132.15 N/A N/A N/A

Credit Suisse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Futu.

Summary

Futu beats Credit Suisse Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions. It also provides traditional and structured lending, payment, foreign exchange, capital goods leasing, merger and acquisition, syndication, structured finance, commodity trade finance, trade finance, structured trade finance, export finance, factoring, fund management and administration, fund design, custody, ship and aviation finance, securities, cash, and treasury services. In addition, the company offers asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as prime services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. The company serves private and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, hedge funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 338 offices and branches. The company was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

