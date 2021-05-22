Analyzing Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) & South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

South State pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. South State pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South State has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Renasant has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares South State and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State 8.18% 6.67% 0.85% Renasant 12.63% 5.15% 0.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares South State and Renasant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State $734.39 million 8.80 $186.48 million $5.63 16.15 Renasant $695.83 million 3.65 $167.60 million $2.91 15.48

South State has higher revenue and earnings than Renasant. Renasant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South State, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for South State and Renasant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South State 0 3 2 0 2.40 Renasant 0 3 0 0 2.00

South State presently has a consensus price target of $75.75, suggesting a potential downside of 16.71%. Renasant has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential downside of 32.84%. Given South State’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe South State is more favorable than Renasant.

Risk and Volatility

South State has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of South State shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of South State shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Renasant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

South State beats Renasant on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, the company provides treasury management services, merchant services, debit card products, automated clearing house services, lock-box services, remote deposit capture services, and other treasury services. As of December 31, 2020, it served customers through 285 branches in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ-1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ-commercial mortgage; real estateÂ-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed individual retirement accounts, and custodial accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; and administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a network of 190 banking, lending, and mortgage offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina; 157 full-service branches and 11 limited-service branches; 181 ATMs; and 32 interactive teller machines. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

