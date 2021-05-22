Analyzing Vistra (NYSE:VST) & P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

Vistra (NYSE:VST) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of P10 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vistra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of P10 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Vistra has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P10 has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vistra and P10, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 2 5 0 2.71 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vistra presently has a consensus price target of $24.43, indicating a potential upside of 46.45%. Given Vistra’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than P10.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra 4.98% 8.57% 2.57% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vistra and P10’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $11.81 billion 0.68 $928.00 million $2.07 8.06 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Summary

Vistra beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. It is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. The company serves approximately 4.5 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It has a generation capacity of approximately 38,700 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider company in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing strategy services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, direct investment and co-investments, and separate accounts services. It also provides tax credit transaction, consulting, advisory, and investment research services. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc. and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. P10 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

